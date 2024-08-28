Cypress Capital Group Increases Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 75.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,562,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 16.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,853,151,000 after buying an additional 345,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.25. The company had a trading volume of 79,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,391. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $154.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.58.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

