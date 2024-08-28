Cypress Capital Group Makes New $233,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SLV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.22. 3,983,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,890,836. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

