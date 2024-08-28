Cypress Capital Group Purchases 379 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.10. 2,321,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,521. The company has a market cap of $180.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

