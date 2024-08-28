Cypress Capital Group Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after acquiring an additional 859,134 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $86,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CVS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,232,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

