Cypress Capital Group Sells 139 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.2 %

SHW stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $358.73. 1,358,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $360.70.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

