Cypress Capital Group Sells 1,935 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,754,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.00. 548,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,876. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.84. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $67.32.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BK. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BK

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.