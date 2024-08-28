Cypress Capital Group Sells 975 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 125.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

OTIS traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.51. The company had a trading volume of 57,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,021. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.77.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Otis Worldwide

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.