D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Trading 4.5% Higher

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 100,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 96,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$25.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07.

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

