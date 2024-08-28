D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Trading 4.5% Higher

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 100,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 96,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
D-BOX Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$25.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07.
D-BOX Technologies Company Profile
D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than D-BOX Technologies
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Chewy’s Stock Poised for a Major Comeback: Don’t Miss Out
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 High-Yield Stocks with Major Upside, According to Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for D-BOX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-BOX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.