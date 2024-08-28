DA Davidson Raises Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Price Target to $219.00

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $209.00 to $219.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s current price.

ALG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

ALG stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.12. 9,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,089. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.04. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $157.74 and a fifty-two week high of $231.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.44). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $57,409.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 543.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Alamo Group by 366.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at about $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

