Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Up 810.3% in August

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 810.3% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS DNPLY opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. Dai Nippon Printing has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

