Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Up 810.3% in August

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 810.3% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Dai Nippon Printing Trading Up 1.7 %
OTCMKTS DNPLY opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. Dai Nippon Printing has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile
