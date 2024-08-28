Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.29

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.29 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 9960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

