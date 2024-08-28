Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.25 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.25), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.
Daqo New Energy Stock Up 1.1 %
Daqo New Energy stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $980.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $37.92.
Daqo New Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Daqo New Energy Company Profile
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
