Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.25 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.25), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $980.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $37.92.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DQ. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Daqo New Energy from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DQ

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.