Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% on Wednesday after Roth Mkm lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $15.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Daqo New Energy traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 188,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,059,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 12,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 202.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 22.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $939.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.28.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.25). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

