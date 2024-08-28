Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Up 378.9% in August

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 378.9% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DASTY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.35. 28,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $53.00.
Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.
