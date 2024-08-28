Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Up 378.9% in August

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 378.9% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dassault Systèmes Price Performance

Shares of DASTY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.35. 28,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

About Dassault Systèmes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 14.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,849,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

