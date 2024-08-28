David Kennon Inc Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

David Kennon Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.5% of David Kennon Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $101,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,026. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

