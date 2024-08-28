DeepOnion Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.50 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00076569 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00018875 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007701 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000118 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

