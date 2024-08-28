Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.60 and last traded at $111.32. 2,630,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 10,151,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.10. The company has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,340,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total value of $179,227,810.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,931,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,340,306.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.