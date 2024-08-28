Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Several analysts have commented on DENN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Denny's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Denny’s

Insider Buying and Selling at Denny’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore purchased 12,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,187.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Robert P. Verostek bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,187.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 726.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Denny’s by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $326.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.01.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.98 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denny’s

(Get Free Report

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.