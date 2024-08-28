Desjardins Lowers Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$120.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a C$122.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$121.00.

Shares of TSE:BMO traded down C$1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$110.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,113. The company has a market cap of C$80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$102.67 and a 12-month high of C$133.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$116.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$122.69.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C($0.15). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.6437811 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

