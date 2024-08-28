Detalus Advisors LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.5% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,877 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 145.7% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $920.00 to $915.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,015,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded down $20.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $888.05. 1,664,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $852.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $791.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $534.34 and a 52 week high of $918.93.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

