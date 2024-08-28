Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 257.9% from the July 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 36,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,716. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

