DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Lifted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,428,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. DexCom’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,135 shares of company stock valued at $446,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

