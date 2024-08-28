dForce USD Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.59 million and approximately $5,284.78 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009732 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00102648 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009691 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000144 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99983002 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $5,155.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.