Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 78,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 189,388 shares.The stock last traded at $29.36 and had previously closed at $28.30.

DNTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Baird R W raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $840.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 384,182 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 554,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,251,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

