Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Lifted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $107,372,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $59,087,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 784,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,517,000 after purchasing an additional 245,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $149.28. The stock had a trading volume of 453,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,071. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $162.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.