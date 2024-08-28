Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.76. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $66.46.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

