Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,101 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 12.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,534,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,703,000 after buying an additional 282,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,635,000 after buying an additional 43,941 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after acquiring an additional 166,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Diodes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 741,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,576,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.01. 161,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,147. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average of $71.34. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

