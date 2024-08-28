Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,101 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 12.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,534,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,703,000 after buying an additional 282,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,635,000 after buying an additional 43,941 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after acquiring an additional 166,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Diodes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 741,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,576,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Diodes Stock Performance
Shares of Diodes stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.01. 161,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,147. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average of $71.34. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.35.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Diodes
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks Increasing Dividend Payouts Ahead of Interest Rate Cuts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.