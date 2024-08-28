Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $22.84

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.84, but opened at $22.11. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 653,152 shares.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $277,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

