Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Down to $49.05

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.05, but opened at $47.62. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $46.79, with a volume of 675,466 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,410,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 192.8% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 93,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 61,320 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,623,000.
The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
