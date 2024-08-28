Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Down to $49.05

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.05, but opened at $47.62. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $46.79, with a volume of 675,466 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,410,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 192.8% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 93,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 61,320 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,623,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

