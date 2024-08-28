Diversified Energy Company PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:DEC)

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DEC opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Diversified Energy has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $24.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

