Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Trading Up 3.7%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 27,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 259,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on DEC
Diversified Energy Stock Performance
Diversified Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,354,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $15,871,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,603,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,639,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,390,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.
Diversified Energy Company Profile
Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified Energy
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Sleeper AI-Winner Ambarella Will More Than Triple in Price
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Gold vs. Silver: Which Is the Better Investment in the New Cycle?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Best Growth Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.