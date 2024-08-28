Dodds Wealth LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dodds Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of IJH traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.96. 9,246,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,996,739. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.