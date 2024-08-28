Dodds Wealth LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dodds Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of IJH traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.96. 9,246,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,996,739. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.