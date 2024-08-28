Dodds Wealth LLC Sells 590 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dodds Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after buying an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 705,607 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $150,204,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,644,000 after purchasing an additional 107,519 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

VNQ traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.78. 8,040,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,066. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.07.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

