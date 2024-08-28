Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.56-3.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-6% yr/yr ~$3.66-3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.560-3.720 EPS.
Donaldson Stock Performance
NYSE:DCI opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $78.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $72.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Donaldson Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.67.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DCI
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Donaldson Company Profile
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Donaldson
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Sleeper AI-Winner Ambarella Will More Than Triple in Price
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Gold vs. Silver: Which Is the Better Investment in the New Cycle?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Best Growth Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years
Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.