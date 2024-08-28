Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.56-3.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-6% yr/yr ~$3.66-3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.560-3.720 EPS.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $78.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $72.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

