Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.560-3.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.56-3.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.54. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $78.03.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

