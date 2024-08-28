DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Receives $141.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $128.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of -118.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.24 and its 200-day moving average is $120.57. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $773,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,811,279.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $773,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,811,279.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,447 shares of company stock valued at $56,314,905 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in DoorDash by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 155,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in DoorDash by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.