Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

NYSE:DEI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,754. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 1.09. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $245.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,716,000 after acquiring an additional 229,301 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,358,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,702,000 after buying an additional 156,761 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,090,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,681,000 after acquiring an additional 165,425 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,546,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,424,000 after purchasing an additional 527,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,817,000 after buying an additional 751,419 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.