Dover Co. (DOV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.515 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Dover has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 70 consecutive years. Dover has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dover to earn $9.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Down 0.5 %

Dover stock opened at $182.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. Dover has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $192.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on DOV

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,285,578.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.