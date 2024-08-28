DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Holdings Raised by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 32.5% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.64. 1,478,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,829,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $49.57.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on DraftKings from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock valued at $51,221,617 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

