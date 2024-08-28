Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Up 180.9% in August

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 180.9% from the July 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Draganfly Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DPRO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 599,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,545. Draganfly has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Draganfly

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Draganfly stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.43% of Draganfly at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Draganfly from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.

