Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 192,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 206,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Drone Delivery Canada Trading Down 5.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 9.02.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

