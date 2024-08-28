Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 891,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.88. 739,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,689. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.93 and its 200 day moving average is $100.80. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $116.67. The company has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.