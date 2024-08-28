Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE) Raises Dividend to GBX 23 Per Share

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 12.75 ($0.17) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 527.75 ($6.96). 26,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,248. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 448.67 ($5.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 585 ($7.71). The company has a market cap of £29.03 million, a PE ratio of 919.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 506.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 499.19.
Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Company Profile
