Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE) Raises Dividend to GBX 23 Per Share

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 12.75 ($0.17) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 527.75 ($6.96). 26,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,248. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 448.67 ($5.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 585 ($7.71). The company has a market cap of £29.03 million, a PE ratio of 919.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 506.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 499.19.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Company Profile

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

