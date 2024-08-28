Dunson K. Cheng Sells 12,401 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 12,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $555,440.79. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 149,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,061.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CATY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,198. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.19 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cathay General Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 76.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.