Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the July 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 806,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dunxin Financial Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:DXF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,179. Dunxin Financial has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.55.

About Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

