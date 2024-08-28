Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the July 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 806,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Dunxin Financial Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:DXF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,179. Dunxin Financial has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.55.
About Dunxin Financial
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dunxin Financial
- Stock Average Calculator
- Sleeper AI-Winner Ambarella Will More Than Triple in Price
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Gold vs. Silver: Which Is the Better Investment in the New Cycle?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Best Growth Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years
Receive News & Ratings for Dunxin Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunxin Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.