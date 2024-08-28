Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Short Interest Update

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of DURYY stock remained flat at $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
