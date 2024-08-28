Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Short Interest Update

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DURYY stock remained flat at $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; control and conveyor systems, air supply, and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; and assembly and test stands and calibration stations for brakes, electronics, and chassis geometry.

