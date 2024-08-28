e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Down to $170.95

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $170.95, but opened at $162.34. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $156.85, with a volume of 582,315 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.43.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 3.1 %

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In related news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,048.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,814,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.