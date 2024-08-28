Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 1,816 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 25,942.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $47.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,658. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $47.83.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

