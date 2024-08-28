Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 882 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,639,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,558,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $35,531,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth $25,614,000. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $24,416,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of IBIT traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,708,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,059,779. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

