Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,415,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 23,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $974,956.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,947,485.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,947,485.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,685 shares of company stock worth $13,910,094. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Evercore ISI cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.50. 2,079,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,005. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.82. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

